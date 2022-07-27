Recall petitions targeting the entire Thetford Township board

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A lot of trouble is brewing in Thetford Township with two members of the township government filing recall petitions against each other, as well as everyone else on the board of trustees.
That's seven people in total named on recall petitions filed with the Genesee County Clerk's Office.
"I think it's just petty games," said an anonymous woman who lives in the township. "It's just a bunch of game-playing amongst adults, which is just totally foolish."
She believes this spat of petitions is shameful and reflects poorly on Thetford Township's image, which was hurt by a 2018 police scandal.
"You lose respect for the people supposed to be heading your community, and taking care of your community and doing the right things. And when stuff like this comes out, you lose respect," the anonymous resident said.
The Genesee County Clerk's Office says the current situation started on July 11, when township Supervisor Rachel Stanke started the recall process against the clerk and two trustees.
Stanke said she filed her request because she felt they weren't fulfilling their duties.
"The budget wasn't passed timely, so it held up on the residents being able to conduct business for about five days. We had to close to the public," she said. "There have been some issues regarding workers comp insurance, bills not being paid timely."
The clerks office says one of the trustees named in Stanke's recall petitions, Ralph Henry, fired back on July 12 with separate recall petitions targeting Stanke, the treasurer and the remaining trustees.
Another resident said the township's politics have been a mess for years, but they didn't want to go on record and stir the pot further. The anonymous woman says she's never seen anything like this before and just wishes the board would stop squabbling.
"Is it necessary? Does it help the community? No. It does not," she said. "They should stick to business and take care of business only."
The recall petitions will before a three-member elections commission for a clarity hearing on Wednesday morning. If approved, petitions can be circulated to obtain signatures for the recall effort.
If recall supporters get enough signatures, the issues will go on the ballot -- most likely sometime after the November general election.