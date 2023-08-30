Reconstruction of Holly Hotel grinds to halt over legal dispute

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Holly Hotel reconstruction is at a standstill after the owners filed a lawsuit against the new owner of the adjacent property.

The Hotel owners have been repairing smoke and water damage since the building caught fire in June of 2022. When they started rebuilding, they had a land survey done and learned the hotel had been over its property line since 1891.





They say the former owner of the Arcade property next door assured them this wasn't a problem. But when the arcade property sold, the new owner wanted the west wall relocated.

According to the Holly Hotel owners, the new owner denied their construction crews access to his property and stalled all construction.

They filed a lawsuit against the new owner this week in hopes of moving forward with reconstruction. They say their situation presented no other options.