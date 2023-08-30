Reconstruction of Holly Hotel stopped due to property dispute

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction on the historic Holly Hotel has now been halted due to a property dispute between the hotel and the new owner of the lot next door.
The hotel saw extensive smoke and water damage after a fire erupted in June 2022. Now, the hotel's owners are suing their neighbor - saying he's preventing them from rebuilding.
Jeremiah Roberts is the owner of the property next to the hotel. He says the western wall is over the property line 6 inches, but the owners of the Holly Hotel say that's the place it has stood since 1891.
"None of this really needed to happen," said George Kutlenios, co-owner of the Holly Hotel. "We didn't start the fire. The Holly Hotel is just trying to be rebuilt in the same place it was before. For the life of us, we just don't understand what could possibly be the motivation to want to stop this project."
According to the complaint filed in the Oakland County Circuit Court Friday, Roberts halted the project because of a survey issue - claiming the wall and eaves were over the property line.
Lawyers for the hotel argue that since the building had been that way for substantially more than 15 years, the areas in dispute belong to the hotel under Michigan law.
"The Holly Hotel has been there for 142 years, and it was pretty obvious that we were rebuilding it exactly in the same footprint where it already existed," said Kutlenios.
The Village of Holly's Manager says they do not get involved with property disputes. Still, they hope the issue is resolved quickly.
"We definitely would like to see both buildings restored," said Village Manager Jerry Walker. "The Holly Hotel restored and open for business and the former building the antique arcade, that was an intricate mix of the downtown businesses also."
Roberts says "most of the information" regarding the Holly Hotel is false, but he declined to comment any further at this time.
The hotel's owners say they received a $40,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help rebuilding, but they are required to spend it by December 15. Without access to Roberts' lot, they say the grant money will have to be returned.