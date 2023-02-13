Recovery effort underway for missing boater on Tittabawassee River

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Search and rescue teams spent Sunday searching for a missing boater on the Tittabawassee River.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the county's 911 central dispatch received a call around 1:35 a.m. for a boat that had capsized in the river near Gratiot Road.
Police say 26-year-old Nathan James Robbins and a 23-year-old male friend were on a flat bottom aluminum boat when they experienced motor issues.
When the boat started taking on water, they attempted to get the motor started, but Robbins' clothes got entangled. As they were trying to swim to shore, Robbins went under and did not resurface.
Fire departments from Thomas Township, James Township and Saginaw Township responded with boats. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Dive team was also activated.
Authorities conducted a search of the river and shoreline, but crews were unable to find Robbins on Sunday. He remained missing in the water Monday morning.