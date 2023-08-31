Recovery Mobile Clinic makes a stop in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Recovery Mobile Clinic made a stop in Flint on Thursday, aiming to help people fight addiction.
In February 2020, Jordana Latozas opened Michigan's first mobile addiction clinic.
The clinic provides care and treatment to patients who are recovering from substance use disorder and do not have access to reliable transportation.
"We realized the transportation barriers were a huge barrier for a lot of people," says Latoza. "We would lose about 30% of our patients to follow-up because of a lack of transportation. So we are able to go to homeless shelters, to transitional housing, to community centers, to food banks, to anywhere where people congregate and offer medical care."
The Recovery Medical Clinic currently provides its services spanning 12 counties.
In addition to alcohol or substance abuse, the mobile clinic also sees patients for general care.