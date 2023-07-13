Rededication ceremony held at McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park is celebrating finishing renovations more than a decade later.
Friends of McFarlan Park held a rededication ceremony on Thursday at the park on Saginaw Street and Martin Luther King Avenue.
They helped replace cement, plant new grass and trees, and install new placards to remember the nearly 2,000 military members from Genesee County who lost their lives, dating back to the Civil War.
The park also installed a sign for the first time.
"I'm just thrilled that the public is aware of it," says Board Member of the Friends of McFarlan Park, Scott Griffin. "It's just a beautiful little spot right in downtown Flint, it's their very first park. And we've got it set to carry on for another 100 years in pristine shape."
The renovations were funded through grants and donations. Work was split up into several projects.