Refuge center in Bay City provides victims with resources and hope

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A refuge center in Bay City offers a place for people to go to when they feel they have nowhere else to go.
Bay Area Women's Shelter, located on East Midland Road in Bay City, advocates for victims and social change. The shelter works toward eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault by helping about 1,000 people every year.
Survivors want victims from the Great Lakes Bay Region to know that they are not alone and the Bay Area Women's Shelter can help them find hope.
Most of the abuse happens behind closed doors involving intimate partners or children. Choosing to leave and trying to get away often are terrifying choices for victims.
For a 40-year-old woman, who says she was part of an abusive marriage for 11 years, said signs of trouble where there long before the kicking and hitting started.
"I experienced that every paycheck I ever worked for went straight to him," she said. "I didn't have freedom to just go a store and get a lipstick or buy snacks for my kid when she started school."
The victim said she eventually stopped answering calls from her mother and avoided contact with her sister. That left her with nobody to talk with when her self esteem plummeted, because nothing she did at home ever felt good enough.
The verbal abuse eventually turned physical, when her partner started kicking her and she went to a hospital for a concussion.
"I didn't experience classic violence like a black eye. It was like kicking my shin -- goose egg for a year," the victim said.
She left the relationship several times, but then her partner promised to change or seek counseling. The abuse continued until she started to see it through her daughter's eyes.
"I could see how it was affecting her at school or how she'd be afraid of dad walking in and run and hide under the table when her dad came home," the victim said. "It was getting very real in her life -- in our life -- and that gave me the courage to leave and also woke me up."
She went to a hotel and started calling shelters. The Bay Area Women's Center answered her pleas for help.
"When I came here, it was a relief," she said.
Fellow survivor Renee Courier-Aumock endured years of domestic violence.
"I was able to bounce back and do whatever I had to do," she said. "Even if it was a bad night, I would get up in the morning and go to work to support my daughter."
Courier-Aumock said her daughter also gave her the courage to leave.
"The last time we had a fight, it was pretty bad and I remember thinking if I didn't make it through that my daughter wouldn't have me anymore," she said. "That was the difference. I had a little girl who needed to be around for."
Courier-Aumock found strength and support through her faith and family.
"I ended up going to church, finding God and realized all that pain I had gone through could mean something and matter, so I do whatever I can to try and help other women," she said.
Courier-Aumock has visited the Bay Area Women's Center several times to help other women going through abuse and get additional education for herself. She became the first from her family to finish college.
"I know that was very valuable and put myself through college as I worked full time and took care of my daughter," she said.
Courier-Aumock now has turned her past pain into purpose by writing and sharing her story to help others.
"This isn't easy to talk about, but the more we talk about it the more people are aware," she said. "We need to get comfortable asking questions. Violence thrives on silence."
Courier-Aumock talks with employers and workers about the signs of abuse and to help raise awareness of the Bay Area Women's Center.
"I want to help women become self-sufficient, so if finances are one of the reasons they stay or go back they can get that education and get into a career they can take care of themselves and children."
The Bay Area Women's Center has 12 rooms and 32 beds. The organization also offers help with transitional housing, children's services and counseling for people who don't live at the center.
Any victims of domestic violence are encouraged to contact the center if they need help. Volunteers also can reach out to discuss possible opportunities to help families escape abuse.