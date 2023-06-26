Registered nurses with McLaren Lapeer reach new tentative agreement

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A tentative deal between registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital and McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the tentative deal was reached Saturday. Details of the tentative agreement have not been released yet but will be after the membership has had a chance to review and vote on it. The agreement only becomes final if ratified by the membership. The ratification vote is scheduled for Thursday, and the deal details will be revealed on Friday.

About 250 registered nurses work at McLaren Lapeer. Their previous contract expired on May 9.

On June 1, 100% of the registered nurses voted to authorize a strike. This meant that they would allow negotiators to consider a strike. Nurses would then give the hospital 10 days before walking off the job.

“Nurses care deeply about the future of our hospital and our patients,” said Carie Babcock, RN, a nurse at McLaren Lapeer and president of their local Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) bargaining unit. “That’s why we have stayed strong and united in advocating for what our patients need in terms of safe, high-quality care, and what nurses need to be able to do our jobs. This tentative agreement achieves our members’ goals when it comes to staffing the hospital safely and providing compensation that will recruit and retain nurses in our community.”

Last month, nurses held an informational picket with more than 100 attendees.

“We want to thank the community for supporting us – they understand that nurses’ working conditions are their care conditions,” said McLaren Lapeer nurse Ashley Witmer, RN. “Through our solidarity over these past months and our willingness to do whatever it takes, my colleagues and I are acting collectively to put patients first. This tentative agreement makes me hopeful that we can now move forward and keep the focus on making our hospital the best it can be for our community.”

McLaren Lapeer Region released the following statement in response to the tentative agreement:

We are pleased to announce that following 16 hours of negotiations Friday through Saturday morning, McLaren Lapeer Region and Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) reached a tentative agreement on June 24 for a new nursing contract for more than 200 registered nurses. The hospital and union have agreed to terms on a three-year labor contract.

The bargaining committees have worked hard for approximately four (4) months to reach an agreement that provides our nurses with market-competitive wages and benefits; a safe, positive work environment; and staffing improvements that address the Hospital’s and nurses’ concerns.

The new agreement allows McLaren Lapeer Region to continue delivering the high-quality care that our community expects from their community hospital.

McLaren Lapeer Region will provide more information about the new labor contract following MNA’s member meetings for ratification. Ratification is scheduled for June 29.