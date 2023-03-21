 Skip to main content
Registration open for Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament

  • Updated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Registration for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in downtown Flint is open.

The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village will host the third annual all inclusive, family-friendly community sports tournament at the Flat Lot this July.

The event will include food vendors, giveaways and prizes. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a swag bag.

Registration for a team of four costs $160. All proceeds go toward Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and its free after-school programming for at-risk youth.

For more information about registration head to the Gus Macker website

