Registration's open for Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Registration for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in downtown Flint is open.
The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village will host the third annual all inclusive, family-friendly community sports tournament at the Flat Lot this July.
The event will include food vendors, giveaways and prizes. All participants will receive a t-shirt and a swag bag.
A team of four costs an entry fee of $160, all proceeds go toward Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and its free after-school programming for at-risk youth.
For more information about registration head to the Gus Macker website.