Renovated basketball court at Durant Park to be unveiled Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The FlintNOW Foundation will unveil the latest basketball court renovation this Saturday, the second of the three basketball court renovations.
This Saturday at noon, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Durant Park to unveil the renovated basketball court and the mural.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be a community fest available to everyone for free. There will be a Pistons Academy Basketball Clinic from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., appearances from Pistons Dancers and the Pistons DJ, giveaways, food trucks and other family fun activities.
The renovations are in conjunction with the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission's Keep Genesee County Beautiful program and the Leader Quality founder Jamiersen Green.