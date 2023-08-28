Rep. Elissa Slotkin meets with local unions in Saginaw on Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Unions across Mid-Michigan were able to meet with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for a roundtable discussion.
The private event included discussions on a potential UAW strike, preserving the middle class, affordable housing and other lingering issues.
Rep. Slotkin says it's vital for her to hear Mid-Michigan residents talk about the issues that matter to them.
"It's on me to come up here and earn people's votes," says Rep. Slotkin. "Listen and then take that into consideration and what I'm going to really fight for in Congress. You can't really do that without coming up here over and over again."
Rep. Slotkin says with negotiations currently underway, the status of a potential UAW strike will be known soon. Their current contracts are set to expire on Sept. 14.