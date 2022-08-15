Repair moving forward on broken 10-foot water main near Port Huron

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are moving forward with repairing a broken 10-foot water main that left nearly 1 million people under a Boil Water Advisory over the weekend.

Only seven communities in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties remain under the advisory as of Monday morning: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township.

The massive water main failed near the Great Lakes Water Authority treatment plant, which serves the northern part of Metro Detroit. Initially, 23 communities serving 935,000 people were under a Boil Water Advisory, but that was trimmed to seven communities by Monday.

Residents in those seven communities who receive municipal water should boil it for 60 seconds before cooking, drinking, making ice or brushing teeth. Residents in the affected area also are asked to stop watering their lawns.

Crews from the Great Lakes Water Authority isolated the broken water main on Sunday and removed water from the area so they could safely work on the repair. An engineering inspection is planned to evaluate the remaining pipe on Monday.

A new section of 10-foot water pipe to replace the broken section arrived at the repair site on Sunday. The Great Lakes Water Authority expects the repair to take a week with another week planned to testing.

The utility hopes to restore normal operations on the broken pipe by around Aug. 27. A Boil Water Advisory will remain in place for the seven affected communities until then.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is investigating what caused the pipe, which is the largest in its distribution network, to fail Saturday morning.