Resident looks to preserve fallen century old historic tree

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Living near a cemetery may not appeal to everyone, but for the last 30 years Gary Bernard’s home sits across the street from Glenwood Historical Cemetery.
That is one Michigan’s oldest cemeteries and he tends to visit it frequently.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, why are you in a cemetery? That's kind of morbid.’ But you know, it's actually a thing of beauty,” Bernard said. “The flowers and the plants and the trees are just so gorgeous, you just feel like I'm in the presence of God.”
That beauty was damaged after Monday’s storm, taking down a 100-year -old red oak tree that sits broken on top of tombstones and graves where many of the city's founders rest. Bernard doesn’t want to just see the historic tree disappear.
“That tree dedicated his life to us,” he said. “It cleans the air. In the fall time, it has beautiful colors and it takes care of us. Now, I would wish the proprietors of Glenwood Cemetery would give it back to it.”
Bernard says instead of turning the historic tree into sawdust, it should be turned into something new.
“Take that tree and donate it to maybe an Amish company, lumber company or maybe a mill and take that wood and turn it into beautiful furniture,” Bernard said.
Many of the cemetery’s trees are numbered and provide information of the tree’s history to those visiting the lot. Bernard said that history should be carried on even when the trees fall.
“When a tree that's been here for over 100 years, it's something of a legacy. Now it's gone,” Bernard said.