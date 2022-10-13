 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 24 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Residents in mobile home community say they are being forced out

  Updated
  • 0

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in a Flint Township mobile home community are in limbo after they say their homes were condemned, leaving them with no place to live.

Myrtle Grove mobile home community on West Dayton Street has seen better days, but it's all Mark Mitchell can afford right now.  

"I pay $550 a month right now," he said. "People want three times more than disability pays me, so I can't get in to other housing."

Many of the mobile homes in the park are empty with Keep Out stickers posted and some with condemned signs. One resident who didn't want his name used said the owner won't bring the trailers up to code.

A person who answered the phone at the park manager's office said the park is undergoing a transformation and efforts are being made to evict what he said are problematic tenants.

Plans are being made to replace and rehabilitate some of the trailers.

Flint Township's code enforcement department did not return messages seeking comment Thursday.

