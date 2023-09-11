Residents of Mount Pleasant apartments upset about lease terminations

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some residents at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex were surprised when they were told to move without much warning.
The notice for renters at Village of Bluegrass came just before classes resumed at Central Michigan University, giving them little time to arrange new housing alternatives.
"We had already paid rent that month and the months prior and it was just super sudden," Marianne Sundeen said.
Residents believe they deserve some money and an apology.
"All of the sudden, no one warned us and they had told us we should be looking just in case," Sundeen said.
She and her roommate moved out of The Village at Bluegrass in mid-August after Sundeen received a surprise email saying they'd need to vacate due to the hazardous condition of the outdoor stairs.
"I had 30 days to find a new place or sign a Google document stating you can live here but it's not a guarantee," Sundeen said.
She said her stairs were fine and some others who received similar notices obtained this inspection document from Union Township that details issues with stairs at four buildings. Sundeen said those are not her building.
"What they said was it still posed a threat, which makes no sense to me since our stairs were fine," she said.
Sundeen is upset that the complex didn't do more to help relocate them. She knows of some who got only three-day notices. Her roommate Riley Heckman said she never even received the email at all.
"They did not offer relocation services like compensation or anything," Sundeen said.
She and Heckman were lucky to find new housing, but they are now paying more for rent.
"Just a sudden move. I had no money to do it," Sundeen said.
She borrowed money for the move, the new security deposit and first month's rent. She wishes it was all handled differently and they should get their last month's rent refunded.
Village at Bluegrass issued a statement saying significant repairs need to be made to some exterior stairs.
"Unfortunately, we have no choice but to vacate some apartments. All impacted residents have chosen to either transfer to another unit in the community or selected to be released from their contracts without penalty," the complex's statement says.
Sundeen and 15 others are looking for legal representation. She said no attorneys they've contacted in Mount Pleasant have expressed interest, but they are looking elsewhere and at a possible class action lawsuit.