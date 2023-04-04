Residents react to federal funding towards blighted property demolition in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - $4 million in federal funding is on the way to mid-Michigan to help support the mission of the Genesee County Land Bank.
Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint Tuesday afternoon to promote the difference the project will make for the city's future.
"If a child sees a vacant abandoned building sitting there year after year as each birthday passes that's a message to that child about how we value them," Congressman Kildee (D) said. "So, to me the benefit of tearing down an abandoned building is not just about opening up green space, but to change the view that a kid has of their own neighborhood and future."
Genesee County Land Bank goal is to secure and demolish blighted and vacant properties across the county.
That effort is backed by the removal of homes and businesses that have become dangerous eyesores - the Land Bank hopes to create new opportunities for economic development and investment.
Blight not only impacts the look of the neighborhood but it also ties in the mental well being of those who call the area home.
A reason why the Genesee County Land Bank is using the dollars to demolish both those properties and the mental stigma that tags along with it.
It's an impact felt by many neighbors in the Franklin Park community, saying that abandoned property reflects much more than just an ugly picture.
"It can lead to depression in many ways," said East Side Franklin Park Neighborhood Association President, Edna Sabucco. "And as far as the youngsters go, it can bring apathy within them because this is what they're used to seeing and they don't know any difference so it's like, it's okay."
Edna Sabucco has been in the east side Franklin park neighborhood since 1977 and during those 46 years, a negative decline has made its way throughout the area.
"There's a problem with blighted structures, the burned down properties, and dumping," she said. "All of that factors into the deterioration of a neighborhood."
Like other neighborhoods throughout Flint, the Franklin Park community was once home to a lively neighborhood feel but today it is intertwined with a host of neglected properties.
"That's been frustrating for all of us, especially right here on my block because most of us have been here for at least 20 years," Sabucco said.
Sabucco says a new day has come as the Genesee County Land Bank will be using federal funding to eliminate both residential and commercial blight not only throughout her neighborhood but across Genesee County.
"Enthusiastic is the best word I can find for it. I am looking forward to the blighted structures coming down," said Sabucco.
Saying that a rise in property value will then come shortly after.
"Can you imagine what that's going to do not only for people's peace of mind but for our property values," she said. "My house at one point of time was worth well over $30,000 and if it's worth $10,000 now, I'd be lucky."
Land Bank's executive director, Michael Freeman says that a press conference will be held on April 13 discussing the first round of demolition.