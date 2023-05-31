Residents share concerns about proposed Mundy Township megasite

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents in Mundy Township voiced their concerns about potential billion-dollar industrial development near Bishop International Airport.

In May, the Flint & Genesee Group received $1.5 million from the Michigan Strategic Fund to prepare a 981-acre tract of land along the airport's southern boundary to attract a major industrial project.

Residents expressed their worries about the unknown at Wednesday night's town hall about the project at the Mundy Township Hall.

"I am not happy about what is proposed -- this megasite -- absolutely not," said Mundy Township resident Renee Sanders.

A megasite is hundreds of acres of land with access to significant infrastructure that is marketed to site selectors looking to place huge industrial projects, such as vehicle battery plants or auto manufacturing facilities.

The Mundy Township megasite is located in the area bounded by Hill, Linden, Jennings and Maple roads. Residents at Wednesday's town hall were either indifferent or simply against the possible developments for many reasons.

"It will be taking away our place of worship, our schools, businesses, residential areas and our farmland," said Sanders.

Mundy Township residents concerned about the future of their community, especially the unknown of what could be built there. Township officials say no businesses have applied for permits to build on the megasite.

"Right now, it's just a proposal. But I think the citizens should be aware of what's going on in the community," said resident Denise Smith.

Township leaders have said in the past that they are not leading the development on the project and they have no timeline for when a project may come.

"It's disturbing because we haven't got solid information, so people come up with their own information," said resident Dave Pillsbury. "It sounds horrible and I come to find out nothing's been determined."

The megasite is located about 1 mile from a proposed Costco store and auto dealerships planned near the U.S. 23 interchange at Hill Road. Residents are concerned about a major industrial plant would means for the Hill Road corridor.

"With them building a Costco and then they're trying to put all these other different manufacturing sites and I think it's going to be too congested on Hill Road," said resident Annette Tabb. "And it's already congested."

Others pointed out the rural and residential character of the Hill Road corridor west of Torrey Road, where the megasite would be located.

"It's residential all the way to Linden Road on both sides there and that area has all been farmland, and now they want to put manufacturing in there," said resident Robert Koosa. "And I don't believe that's right."

The township will host another meeting on the megasite in July.