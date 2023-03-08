Residents urged to report stray dogs after vicious attacks Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Residents on Flint’s northeast side are being urged to stay away from stray dogs after victims were viciously attacked on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Foss avenue after the first emergency call regarding a dog attack. They were dispatched to the East Ridgeway and North street area later that night.
Flint Chief of Police, Terence Green, said that the first victim was a 45-year-old female and that the attack caused one of her arms to need to be amputated from the elbow down.
Chief Green said the second victim was a 55-year-old man and the the officers were able to scare away 4-5 dogs that were attacking him. He experienced critical injuries.
Flint Police and Genesee County Animal Control are working to keep nearby residents safe. Animal control captured two of the dogs, so three dogs remain as of Wednesday night.
Chief Green said it is a high priority and in the interest of public safety to get these dogs off the streets.
If anyone sees the dogs, or any stray dogs they should call 911.