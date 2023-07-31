Resolutions call for 3 Flint City Council members to be suspended

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pair of resolutions before the Flint City Council call for three members to be suspended from their duties during the month of August.

The resolutions call for First Ward Councilman Eric Mays, Fourth Ward Councilwoman Judy Priestley and Ninth Ward Councilwoman Eva Worthing to be banned from all meetings until Sept. 1 for their actions during recent meetings.

The resolutions are part of an agenda for Monday evening's meeting.





The resolution against Mays says he violated several orders from the chairperson during a July 10 Special Affairs Committee meeting. A majority of the council then voted to kick Mays out of the meeting.

However, the resolution states that he shouted profanities at council members, failed to leave for over a minute, stopped several times on his way out and continued shouting at his colleagues.

The resolution against Priestley and Worthing says Worthing "instigated a physical altercation" with Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns during a July 19 Finance Committee meeting. It was the second alleged incident when Worthing "stood from her seat and confronted Councilwoman Burns in a threatening manner."

Priestley, who was chairwoman during the Finance Committee meeting, is accused of failing to stop Worthing from escalating the confrontation and failing to intervene in the argument.

Both resolutions point to a section of the Flint City Charter, which allows council members to punish each other for "misconduct." Neither resolution states which council members proposed the action.

The nine-member council may be left with only six members to meet in August if all three members are suspended.