Resurfacing project along M-25 in Caseville begins Sept. 5

  Updated
  • 0
Road construction barrels

CASEVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing will begin on M-25 from south of Caseville to the north city limit beginning Sept. 5.

Work will include joint repairs, sidewalk ramp improvements and resurfacing.

According to MDOT, the work is part of a more than $3 million investment to improve more than 10 miles of M-25 through Huron and Tuscola counties.

MDOT says the project is scheduled to wrap up in October of this year. The work is weather-dependent and will be maintained with traffic regulators.


MDOT asks drivers to use caution when approaching the work zones.

More information can be found on MDOT's website. 

