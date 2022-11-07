Retired Flint Fire Chief shares tips on fire safety

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It has been a tragic year for fire deaths in Flint.

At least nine people, many of them children, have died in fires.

Theron Wiggins is a retired Flint fire chief. He said education about fire prevention and safety is paramount to saving lives.

"Most fires start by smoking, careless use of matches, children playing with matches," he said.

When fire strikes it can quickly spread.

"Generally in a fire, a temperature is raised from 1,000 to 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit. So, at 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit everything melts and becomes liquid," Wiggins said.

He said the air that people breathe becomes highly toxic very quickly in a fire.

"It is liquid polyurethane and plastics and all types of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and it goes into your system and coats your lungs," Wiggins said.

He spent more than 25 years with the city of Flint, six of those years as the fire chief.

"It's a very tough job," Wiggins said. "It is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world."

He said all families should have a fire escape plan that includes a meeting place outside.

"If they rehearse and know how to set a plan and rehearse it they are far better than not having one," Wiggins said.

The best thing people can do is have an early warning device.

"We try to get the public nationally to understand you have to have a working smoke detector," said the retired fire chief.

And if anyone who finds themselves on fire should remember the old adage of stop, drop and roll.