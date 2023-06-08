Retired Michigan State Police trooper honored for drug recognition program

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Michigan State Police trooper from Grand Blanc is set to receive an award for traffic safety.
Michael Harris is being recognized by the Governor's Traffic Safety Advisory Commission for his role in bringing the Drug Recognition Expert program to Michigan.
Police trained as drug recognition experts can provide roadside tests on motorists to determine whether they are under the influence of a controlled substance.
Harris will receive the Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award on June 14 at the commission's award celebration. The ceremony will take place at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids during the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning's 26th annual Traffic Safety Summit.
Harris recently retired from the Office of Highway Safety Planning after nearly 18 years with the division and 42 years overall with the Michigan State Police.
Harris served at various posts before retiring as a detective sergeant at the Third District Headquarters. He was credited for bringing drug recognition expert program to Michigan, the 47th state to develop the program.
Harris brought in instructors from out of state to run the first drug recognition expert school in the state. Now the state runs its own drug recognition schools with in-state instructors.
The Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award is named for the longest-serving secretary of state in Michigan's history. Austin earned a national reputation as an outstanding and effective advocate for traffic safety.