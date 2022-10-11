 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Retiring Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah's name will be on the November ballot

  • Updated
  • 0

He never withdrew his name from the election after announcing his retirement amid sexual harassment allegations

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Judge Joseph Farah has served on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Genesee County since 1998.

His integrity was called into question when it was learned that he had been accused of sexually harassing an intern. Farah has been off the bench since the allegation came to light in August. 

Michigan State University investigated the intern's allegations and Farah submitted his letter of retirement to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with an effective date of Nov. 9, which is one day after the general election.

The findings of the investigation into the allegation were turned over to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which oversees judges' conduct. The commission reached a deal with Farah that allows him to retire with his pension.

Before reaching the deal, Farah filed paperwork last March to run for re-election. He is all but assured to win, because he is one of two incumbents running for two judgeships on Genesee County Circuit Court. The top two vote-getters will win.

However, Farah is retiring the very next day after the election. According to the Michigan Constitution, Whitmer then will have to appoint someone replace Farah on the bench.

Whoever is appointed will have seek election to as a judge during the next general election, which will take place in 2024. The winner of that election will then serve the remainder of Farah's six-year term through 2028.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you