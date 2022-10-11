Retiring Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah's name will be on the November ballot

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Judge Joseph Farah has served on the 7th Judicial Circuit Court in Genesee County since 1998.

His integrity was called into question when it was learned that he had been accused of sexually harassing an intern. Farah has been off the bench since the allegation came to light in August.

Michigan State University investigated the intern's allegations and Farah submitted his letter of retirement to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with an effective date of Nov. 9, which is one day after the general election.

The findings of the investigation into the allegation were turned over to the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, which oversees judges' conduct. The commission reached a deal with Farah that allows him to retire with his pension.

Before reaching the deal, Farah filed paperwork last March to run for re-election. He is all but assured to win, because he is one of two incumbents running for two judgeships on Genesee County Circuit Court. The top two vote-getters will win.

However, Farah is retiring the very next day after the election. According to the Michigan Constitution, Whitmer then will have to appoint someone replace Farah on the bench.

Whoever is appointed will have seek election to as a judge during the next general election, which will take place in 2024. The winner of that election will then serve the remainder of Farah's six-year term through 2028.