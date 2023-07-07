Ribbon cutting ceremony officially opens Haithco Recreation Area

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Parks celebrated the completion of accessibility improvements at the Haithco Recreation Area with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
There was a soft opening in 2022 with the splashpad and playground. Additional accessibility improvements were completed this year.
The project cost more than $1 million and was made possible through grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, the Saginaw Community Foundation and Saginaw County Parks funding.
The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce wants to invite the public to take the Five Year Recreation Plan Survey. According to the chamber, the survey will help shape the future of Saginaw County Parks.