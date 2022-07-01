Rising costs leads to fewer fireworks around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - This Fourth of July weekend, fireworks shows are going to a look a little bit different -- if they happen at all.
A shortage of fireworks caused some communities to either scale back or cancel shows all together. This issue also is affecting one of Mid-Michigan's largest shows.
"It's been a really difficult year to get fireworks from China," said John Compau of Wolverine Fireworks.
His company is working on about 150 fireworks shows with the Bay City Fireworks Festival being one of the largest. But he said an increase in material prices and the shipping crisis will affect some of their displays.
"So we ordered like 35 containers and hoped they'd be all here before the Fourth of July and we received like seven," Compau said.
Across the country this holiday weekend the skies will stay dark in cities around California, Colorado and Arizona because of a shortage of fireworks.
"The national inventory is down this year or stock of fireworks in this country is very low," Compau said.
The American Pyrotechnics Association is warning about a challenging fireworks season for a variety of reasons:
- The cost of supplies is going up about 20%.
- Shipping costs are going from up to $10,000 per container in 2019 to roughly $45,000 per container now.
- Skyrocketing diesel fuel prices are putting a strain on transportation costs.
The pyrotechnics association is estimating that costs overall are up about 35%, which all gets passed down to consumers.
"Like anything else, it's up in price and we get what we can," Compau said.
For the thousands of people who will pack Bay City this weekend, he said people can still expect to see the fireworks spectacular that they've come to enjoy despite the hurdles.
"So people that are coming to Bay City are fortunate to see a fireworks show, because there are going to be a lot of locations that just don't have fireworks this year," Compau said.
The American Pyrotechnics Association said shows are being affected by the lack of fireworks and a shortage of pyrotechnicians to safely put on displays. Many of them never returned to the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.