River Days Festival kicked off Thursday in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people showed up to the River Days Festival that began Thursday in Downtown Midland.
Attendees enjoyed cornhole, ping pong, danced and listened to music. There was also a hot air balloon glow going on, as pilots get ready for the weekend rides.
The event runs Thursday through Saturday. Midland Area Community Foundation President and CEO Sharon Mortenson said Friday is when they really get into the full swing of River Days.
"River Days is a community festival where we bring people together just to celebrate, to enjoy and to enjoy together," Mortenson said.
A mural by local artist Carolina Donoso was unveiled on Thursday near the corner of Main and McDonald streets. The mural was designed to bring awareness to mental health.
"The colors are supposed to represent how there are different phases of life, and there is different emotion that comes and goes," said Donoso. "It's to embrace all of it because that is the human experience."
The River Days Festival continues all weekend long. Click here to find a full schedule of events.