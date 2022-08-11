Road closed after railroad bridge beams dislodged in Vassar Township

VASSAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters believe an oversize load may have hit a railroad bridge in Vassar Township and dislodged some of the beams.
The Vassar Township Fire Department says a large beam blocked Grant Street where the railroad tracks cross overhead near Bourne Road on Thursday afternoon.
One beam was laying across Grant Street while others appeared to be dislodged underneath the bridge.
Railroad officials were coming Thursday to inspect the damage. Grant Street will remain closed near Bourne Road until bridge inspectors give the all clear for traffic to resume underneath the span.