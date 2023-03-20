Road closures throughout week following Saginaw's main water break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – A traffic alert is in effect for Saginaw drivers after the water main broke Friday night.
Portions of Barnard and North Clinton streets are closed as the crews repair a water main break. The streets will remain closed until Friday.
Parts of Weiss street will be closed until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Both east and westbound lanes will be closed between north Michigan Avenue and Ellsworth street.
The city said that residents do not need to boil water or take any other precautions.