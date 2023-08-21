Road Construction scheduled to begin in West Branch on Monday

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the initial and preparatory work for its M-55 rebuilding project in West Branch began Monday.
According to MDOT, construction will take place from the M-55/I-75 Business Loop from Margaret Street to M-30.
Drivers should expect lane closures with temporary traffic signals and detours on city streets.
According to MDOT, the project includes converting the existing five and four-lane segments of the road to three lanes, one through traffic in each direction and a center left-turn lane. There will also be new pavement and markings, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, drainage improvements, traffic signs and traffic signal modernizations at Fairview Road.
The entire construction project is scheduled to be completed in Oct. 2024.