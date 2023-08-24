 Skip to main content
Road to Restoration Clinic held in Mount Pleasant on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of State's Road to Restoration held a clinic on Thursday in Mount Pleasant.

In collaboration with state and community partners, this clinic aims to assist eligible drivers in understanding the process to reinstate their driving privileges.


Expert staff and volunteer attorneys provided personalized consultations, reviewing attendees' driving records and offering guidance on the necessary steps to regain their driving rights.

The next clinic will be held in Detroit on Sept. 13. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/R2R.

