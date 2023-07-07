Rochester woman who is missing may have been in Huron County

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A missing woman from Rochester may be in Huron County, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Mary Sullivan appeared to have left her home approximately a week and a half ago, driving her gray Honda HRV. Sullivan's Honda has Michigan license plate DYU4806.
Sullivan may be confused or disoriented. The police added that she may have been in Huron County on June 29.
Anyone with information on Sullivan's whereabouts is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621 or your local law enforcement.