Rockin' artists announced for Bay City's Rockin' the River Concerts

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – Summer in Bay City is expected to be a rockin’ time.
Leaders announced on Wednesday that there will be nine concerts for the Rockin’ the River Concerts in Wenonah Park. The concerts will include Styx, 38 Special, Joan Jett and more.
Leaders said that this is probably the biggest concert line-up that Bay City has ever seen, and that the financial impact of the concerts have the potential to bring upwards $5 million to the community.
Tickets for Styx are now available for purchase. All other tickets can be purchased starting March 15 at the State Theatre Box Office, or their website.
The concerts begin on July 7 and run through August 26.