Rollover crash blocks both sides of I-75 in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Several lanes of I-75 in Flint Township were closed for hours Wednesday evening as police responded to a rollover crash.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on southbound I-75 south of the Pierson Road exit.
Police say debris from the crash was spread across both sides of I-75.
Traffic was at a standstill with two lanes closed on the southbound side and one lane closed on the northbound side. All lanes reopened later Wednesday evening.
The Flint Township Police Department has not released information on whether anyone was injured in the crash.