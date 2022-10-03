Saginaw Children's Zoo welcomes bear sculptures made from nails

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two bear sculptures made out of a unique material made their way to the Saginaw Children's Zoo on Monday.
Each is made out of 50,000 nails for most of their bodies, along with railroad spikes as the eyes and claws. The polar bear weighs in at 1,000 pounds while the brown bear weighs nearly 1,400 pounds.
The bears came from the ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids. A couple bought the bears and donated them to the Saginaw zoo.
Zoo Director Nancy Parker is happy the sculptures have a permanent home.
"We just love him, he's going to be great and it's public art in the community and that's part of why we put them outside the gate instead of inside the gate, so that as people come in and they'll greet everyone who comes," she said.
A formal dedication and naming of the bears will take place next spring. They're stationed in front of the Saginaw Children's Zoo on Washington Avenue.