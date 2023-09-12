Saginaw City Council receives gifts from sister city in Ghana

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw's city leaders received special gifts from the chief of Saginaw's sister city in Ghana.
The chief of Amanokrom gave Saginaw City Council clothing, fabrics and other items to show the sister city's unity with Saginaw. The partnership was established in August 2018.
Twenty-six people from Saginaw's Sankofa Project visited Ghana from July 6 to 16 to share in the sister city's culture. The visit had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group included community members and several others from the First Ward Community Center and Saginaw Valley State University.