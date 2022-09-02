Saginaw City Councilman hit with baseball bat after dispute on couple's property

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A dispute allegedly ended with a man hitting a Saginaw City Councilman with a baseball bat.
The man was arrested and later released from jail after the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to issue criminal charges at this time.
Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores lives on Mason Street in Saginaw. He was walking home and he took a short cut through someone's property.
The property owner didn't appreciate that and eventually the baseball bat came out.
"The dude right here with the purple on came to my house and assaulted my house," Diana Gains can be heard saying on Facebook video.
The man in the purple talking to police is Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores. Before police arrived, Gains fianceé' Walt Curley was talking with a friend Monday outside their home.
"I happened to look up, here comes whatever his name is through my backyard. He cut through my yard, cut through my neighbor's yard and I told him, 'Hey please don't do that anymore,'" Curley said.
The man walking on Curley's property was Flores.
After an exchange of words, Curley went back inside his home and said Flores came to his porch. Curley said he closed the door, more words were exchanged and then this happened.
"He snatched it back open. When he snatched that door open, I followed up with a right cross and elbow and knocked him off the porch," Curley said.
The confrontation continued and that's when Curley said he pulled out the baseball bat.
"Yeah I whacked him on the knee a little bit to get him off my property," Curley said.
Police arrested Curley for allegedly assaulting Flores.
"How you going to take him to jail and this is our house, this man, I can do what I want, no you can't, I don't care if your the President, you ain't got no business coming into my house," said Gains.
Flores offered the following comment on the incident: "I have submitted additional information to police and there is the possibility the case will be reopened, and until the case is closed, I do not want to comment any further on the incident."
Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson said he wants to see all the video of the encounter before making any decision on whether there will be criminal charges.