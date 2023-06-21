Saginaw County Board chair reflects on 'wild' meeting, firing Belleman

SAGINAW. Mich. (WJRT) - Now that the applause has subsided after Tuesday's meeting, what's next for Saginaw County after its board of commissioners voted to fire the county's chief executive.
Robert Belleman's tenure as the county's controller came to an abrupt end Tuesday night.
It was an interesting night, with people speaking in support of Belleman while others saying he created a toxic work environment. There was a second vote, which some believe was a little unusual.
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boyd talked about what's next for the county and why it took people so long to speak out about Belleman's management style.
"I was hoping to avoid having it so crowded and such a wild meeting, but ultimately we got the correct result," Boyd said.
About 100 people in attendance spoke in support of Belleman while others, including elected officials, berated his management style that they believe has created a toxic work environment.
Why did it take so long for this to come out in the open?
"They stated last night that they were in fear of retaliation," Boyd said.
The first vote to dismiss Belleman was 7-4, which was one short of the supermajority required to fire Belleman. But commissioner Lisa Coney told Boyd she reconsidered and wanted to change her no vote to yes.
Coney did not want to comment Wednesday on why she changed her mind.
"I think she considered all the evidence that was presented last night, and after thinking about it in a non-pressure situation and decided the appropriate thing to do was to do was vote yes," Boyd said.
Belleman will get one-year of severance pay. Online records indicate the controller's pay is around $143,000 per year.
Boyd said meetings are being conducted on how the controller's office will function in the short-term without Belleman.
For the first time in more than 10 years, the county is looking for someone new to manage its daily operations.
"We are going to go through the normal search process. We are going to make it as wide as possible and try to attract some talent," Boyd said.
Belleman also declined to comment Wednesday, saying he wants to engage legal counsel first.