SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – People from across Saginaw County came out to a drive-thru food distribution event on Friday.
The East Side Soup Kitchen partnered with Hidden Harvest and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The food bank received a grant that covered a truckload of food weighing nearly 20,000 lbs.
The executive director of East Side Soup Kitchen, Diane Keenan said that it is an important resource for families in the area who need it most.
“We've had people in-line from 6 o'clock this morning,” said Keenan. “For so many suffering from food insecurity in Saginaw.”
The soup kitchen said 300 families benefited from today's event.