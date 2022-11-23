Saginaw County clerk upset new compensation policy could give elected officials a raise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has passed a policy that could one day raise the pay for the county's six elected officials.
One of those elected officials is not happy with the policy, saying it's greedy that the others who may see their pay increase haven't spoken out against the policy.
"I think that this is greedy, I think any way you slice this, this is in fact a request for a raise for politicians," said Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Guerra.
She is talking about a policy that the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners passed Tuesday by a 6-5 vote.
The compensation policy will allow the county's six elected officials to possibly get a raise, should one of their second in command's or anyone else in their department eventually make more money than they do.
Guerra said elected officials in other counties sometimes make less than their boss.
"I am very comfortable if the deputy were to make more than me, because if I want to earn more I can go work in the private sector if I want to," Guerra said.
"For those that think they should make less than their second in command, I suggest they step down and give their job to their second in command," said Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel.
Federspiel is one of those elected officials that could eventually get a raise, which would have to be reviewed by the county board.
"This policy doesn't give me a raise, it only ensures that my second in command or anyone else below that person doesn't exceed my pay. I don't think there is anyone in this world that has ever had a real job that would think they should make more than their boss," Federspiel said.
The county had a compensation study done, which raised the pay for many county workers, except elected officials.
"I chose public service because I want to help people, and if my colleagues don't feel that same way, then it's probably time they look for employment elsewhere," Guerra said.
She said not one of the elected officials is making less than anyone else in their respective departments at this point.
"It is a solution that is looking for a problem," Guerra said.
Federspiel believes Guerra's claim that the other elected officials are greedy by not speaking out against the policy is wrong.
"I stay out of her lane. I would just ask that she show me the same respect to me and the other five elected officials at the country-wide level," he said.
Those four other officials are the prosecutor, treasurer, public works and register of deeds.
Three of the other four county officials all say calling this a pay raise is misleading and that the policy is more about the office itself, rather than any individual.