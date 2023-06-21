Saginaw County controller fired after closed-door discussions

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County commissioners voted to fire Controller Robert Belleman after several votes and discussions Tuesday evening.
A crowd erupted into cheers after the final vote.
Belleman had worked as Saginaw County's top executive for more than 10 years. He recently came under fire for his management style and recent disciplinary actions against county employees.
Belleman placed the county's information technology director on unpaid suspension four times since March. He also banned a volunteer from the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center over an interaction with a resident dropping off a dog.
Saginaw County commissioners initially came up one vote short of the 8-member supermajority required to oust Belleman on Tuesday evening. They voted instead to suspend him with pay.
However, commissioners took a recess. Afterward, one commissioner who initially voted against firing Belleman changed their vote to yes, giving the eighth vote needed to terminate Belleman.
Saginaw County commissioners did not immediately appoint anyone to take over Belleman's responsibilities as controller or announce a process for filling his former position.