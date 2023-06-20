Saginaw County controller under fire from IT staff, animal control

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County controller's job may be in jeopardy when he likely faces criticism from the county's IT Department and animal control staff on Tuesday.

Robert Belleman has been Saginaw County's controller for a little more than ten years, but it appears the county's chief executive is facing his biggest crisis since taking the job.

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday will feature speakers in support of Belleman, including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

Government and business officials across the county received a letter last week asking them to speak in support for Belleman at the meeting.

The head of Saginaw County's Information Technology Department for the last eight years, Joshua Brown, will be speaking out against Belleman.

Brown will be critical of Belleman's management style, as he has been the target of a number of disciplinary actions by the controller, including four unpaid suspensions since late March. Other people from the IT Department are expected to speak at the meeting, as well.

Brown declined to comment Monday on what he will say at the meeting.

Belleman also recently fired a volunteer at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center for the way the volunteer spoke to a person who wanted to drop off an animal at the shelter.

The firing has angered other volunteers at the shelter, who have been forwarding their complaints to commissioners.

Saginaw County Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki thought the volunteer should have been suspended, but she doesn't believe the incident had to result in a permanent ban. It's not clear whether the volunteer's termination will be brought up at the meeting.

If the commissioners decide they want to fire Belleman, they would need a super-majority to vote in favor. That requires eight of the 11 commissioners to approve his termination.