Saginaw County controller's job may be in jeopardy

  • Updated
  • 0

People will be speaking in support of Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman on Tuesday, when his job status may be in jeopardy.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday could be very interesting.

It appears the job of Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman could be jeopardy.

People will be speaking in support of Belleman during the meeting. Some governmental leaders across the county were sent a letter, asking them to write letters or speak at the meeting to show their support for Belleman.

The letter asking for support indicated there was a possibility that Belleman would be fired at Tuesday's board meeting.

There is no item on the board's agenda for Tuesday about Belleman's job status or performance, but five people are slated to speak in support of Belleman, including Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore.

Belleman could not be reached for comment Friday. A Saginaw County commissioner said they were not allowed to speak with the media about the matter on Friday.

