Saginaw County family suing funeral home over missing memorial money

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Missing money from a funeral home's memorial contribution box has now evolved into a lawsuit.
Funeral homes often have memorial boxes for people to make a donation to a family who has lost a loved one. Money was reported missing from the Case Funeral Home in Saginaw County a few times.
Police conducted an investigation, but investigators could not determine who took the money. The lawsuit really isn't about the missing money, it's more about what transpired after the cash allegedly vanished.
Arlene Besner died this past July at age 91. Her family made funeral arrangements at Case Funeral Home in Saginaw County's Thomas Township.
After the funeral, Besner's family realized that cash donations put in a memorial box at the funeral home were missing, estimated at $300 in all.
They informed the funeral home staff and later called police when they felt their concerns weren't being addressed.
A police video of an interview involving funeral director Jason Wright was released as part of a lawsuit stemming from missing money claim.
Wright acknowledged the Besner family complaint, but he also mentioned that another family had complained about missing money from their memorial box.
"The family said there was $50 that was missing from memorial contributions, and they wanted to know if we had it," Wright told Thomas Township Police Chief Al Fong.
Wright told Fong he had a suspect in mind.
"So there was money missing then and when it came up missing again, and with the person who was working that evening, I wasn't surprised," Wright said in the interview.
Polygraph tests were done, but Fong said the investigation was closed when it couldn't be determined who took the money. But then a legal tussle started.
The Besner family claims Case Funeral Home returned a $10,000 check to the family for the funeral services sometime after the discovery of the missing memorial money.
Besner family attorney Phil Ellison said the funeral home is now threatening legal action if the family doesn't pay $9,000 for the funeral service.
The family has filed a lawsuit, claiming in part Case Funeral Homes committed negligence and breach of contract. The lawsuit claims up to four families in all had missing memorial money.
Darrell Zolton, the attorney for Case Funeral home, released the following statement about the lawsuit:
"W.L. Case and Company received a summons/complaint and is reviewing the same with their attorneys. A formal filing in response will be made shortly, if the matter cannot be resolved amicably. Case continues to work hard to satisfy the expectations of the family’s that they serve and have done so for many years. A balance remains outstanding for the services provided by Case to the family of Mrs. Besner. The concerns expressed by the family of Mrs. Besner are being factored into any resolution reached between the parties."