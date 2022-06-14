Saginaw County man charged after accidentally shooting and injuring pregnant wife

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man has been formally charged in connection with the accidental shooting of his pregnant wife.
Both the woman and the unborn baby survived the shooting.
It's the second time the man was charged for accidentally shooting a firearm.
In the first case, he suffered a minor hand injury.
Today, the prosecution made it clear at the arraignment that they wanted all weapons removed from the home for everyone's safety.
30-year-old Cameron Zuzula is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury or death, a two-year high court misdemeanor.
It was back on May 24th when police say Zuzula was handling a firearm in his Thomas Township home, which accidentally discharged, with the bullet hitting his 25-year-old pregnant wife. The woman has recovered from her injury and the unborn baby was not injured.
"He wasn't doing anything with a malicious intent with respect to that firearm, except for acting negligently, or maybe you can say not appreciating the nature of a firearm while handling it," says Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
Zuzula injured in his hand in the incident. It's not the first time Zuzula has been charged with such a crime.
It was back in 2016 when this police report from Crawford County shows Zuzula was cleaning his gun in a home in Grayling, when a bullet was discharged, injuring his hand.
A computer was hit by the bullet before it went into a wall, missing other occupants inside the home. Zuzula plead guilty to a delayed sentence, meaning the conviction does not appear on his criminal record.
But at today's arraignment, that previous incident was discussed by assistant prosecutor Dan Van Norman, who argued as part of Zuzula's bond, that no weapons remain in the home.
Stevenson says its not just for the safety of everyone in the residence.
"We are concerned about not only the individual's safety or their spouse's safety, but the public's safety because we know bullets don't always stop when they hit a wall," says Stevenson.
Zuzula's attorney said in court that his client is an active member of the U.S. Army.
Judge Elian Fichtner imposed a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered all weapons removed the home.