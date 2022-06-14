 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Saginaw County man charged after accidentally shooting and injuring pregnant wife

  • Updated
  • 0

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County man has been formally charged in connection with the accidental shooting of his pregnant wife.

Both the woman and the unborn baby survived the shooting.

It's the second time the man was charged for accidentally shooting a firearm.

In the first case, he suffered a minor hand injury.

Today, the prosecution made it clear at the arraignment that they wanted all weapons removed from the home for everyone's safety.

30-year-old Cameron Zuzula is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury or death, a two-year high court misdemeanor.

It was back on May 24th when police say Zuzula was handling a firearm in his Thomas Township home, which accidentally discharged, with the bullet hitting his 25-year-old pregnant wife. The woman has recovered from her injury and the unborn baby was not injured.

"He wasn't doing anything with a malicious intent with respect to that firearm, except for acting negligently, or maybe you can say not appreciating the nature of a firearm while handling it," says Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.

Zuzula injured in his hand in the incident. It's not the first time Zuzula has been charged with such a crime.

It was back in 2016 when this police report from Crawford County shows Zuzula was cleaning his gun in a home in Grayling, when a bullet was discharged, injuring his hand.

A computer was hit by the bullet before it went into a wall, missing other occupants inside the home. Zuzula plead guilty to a delayed sentence, meaning the conviction does not appear on his criminal record.

But at today's arraignment, that previous incident was discussed by assistant prosecutor Dan Van Norman, who argued as part of Zuzula's bond, that no weapons remain in the home.

Stevenson says its not just for the safety of everyone in the residence.

"We are concerned about not only the individual's safety or their spouse's safety, but the public's safety because we know bullets don't always stop when they hit a wall," says Stevenson.

Zuzula's attorney said in court that his client is an active member of the U.S. Army.

Judge Elian Fichtner imposed a $25,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered all weapons removed the home.

