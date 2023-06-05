Saginaw County providing alert system to help prevent property fraud

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County is now offering an alert system in hopes of preventing property owners from becoming victims of fraud.
It's been a problem across the country: scams where fraudulent documents are filed on a piece of property and the rightful property owner doesn't know about it. Affected property can be sold or scammers can take out loans on it.
"This has been all the buzz, property fraud, title fraud, house stealing," said Saginaw County Register of Deeds Katie Kelly.
This new system in Saginaw County was created to head off that danger.
Property fraud can happen like this. Someone walks into a register of deeds office and files a fraudulent document, most likely with a fake identity and with a fake notary stamp to make it appear they now own a property, but they really don't.
"Sometimes they take out home equity loans on your property. Sometimes they will outright sell it to another individual," Kelly said.
She said the scam can affect people who may leave their homes empty for a few months.
"When they come back, some of these folks will find their locks have been changed. There is someone new living in the house," Kelly said.
She is not aware of any recent cases like this in Saginaw County and she doesn't want to see one in the future either. So, the county has started a property fraud alert system for residents.
Anytime some type of paperwork -- either in person or electronically -- has been submitted on a piece of property, a notification will be sent out to that property owner.
"If you have something filed on your property, you will get an email alert, a text alert, a phone call," Kelly said.
She said the best way to combat property fraud is knowing about it the second an attempt has taken place.
"It's secure, it's quick, it's easy and we are offering free to property owners in Saginaw County," Kelly said.
Property owners can sign up for the alert system via PropertyFraudAlert.com or 1-800-728-3858.