Saginaw County revives summer picnic for senior citizens

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in three years, a summer picnic returned to Saginaw County.
The Saginaw Commission on Aging held its traditional summer picnic at Haithco Recreation Area in Saginaw Township for the first time since 2019. The event wasn't held the past two years because of the pandemic.
A number of vendors were on hand to inform senior citizenss about helpful programs. Free transportation was offered in hopes of getting as many people as possible to the event.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel attended the picnic to highlight the work her office has been doing to protect the elderly from scams. She is hoping new legislation will help in other areas.
Organizers were expecting upwards of 500 people to attend the event that ended at 1 p.m.