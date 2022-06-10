Saginaw County Sheriff's warns residents of phone scam using departments name

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a scam circulating using the departments name.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said that they will never call an individual and ask them to bring cash to a location for a warrant.
The scam is urging residents to go to the location by themselves and staying on the phone until the task is complete.
If anyone thinks that they have a warrant, contact the Saginaw County Criminal Division at the Saginaw County Courthouse directly.