Saginaw County Sheriff's warns residents of phone scam using departments name

  • Updated
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office cruiser 1

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a scam circulating using the departments name. 

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said that they will never call an individual and ask them to bring cash to a location for a warrant.

The scam is urging residents to go to the location by themselves and staying on the phone until the task is complete.

If anyone thinks that they have a warrant, contact the Saginaw County Criminal Division at the Saginaw County Courthouse directly. 

