Saginaw County to funeral homes: You pay transport costs after autopsies

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Funeral directors say the families of loved ones who have died and undergo an autopsy will have to foot the bill for bringing their remains back home.
Saginaw County has been in the process of restarting its death investigation services for more than a year. When an autopsy is needed, the county is using a forensic pathologist in Port Huron for now.
The county has been paying for the transport of the remains back to Saginaw, but that is coming to an end.
Starting on Feb. 28, that cost will go to funeral homes, and they likely will pass that cost on to families. The county says this is the way it should be, while the funeral directors are saying, no it's not.
"It's not the family's fault that the county is going through, whatever they are going through," said Spencer Skorupski of Skorupski Family Funeral Homes.
What Saginaw County has gone through when it comes to its death investigation services has been well documented.
It's relationship with a private firm that was handling the services ended badly in 2021 and ever since, the county has been trying to restart its own morgue services.
When an autopsy is needed, the county pays to transport a person's remains about 100 miles away to a forensic pathologist in Port Huron. That cost reached $10,000 for January alone.
"There is no reason with an area the size of ours in Saginaw, with the population we have, that proper relationships cannot be formed to have the autopsies take place more locally," Skorupski said.
That's been the problem for the county.
It has not been able to do local autopsies since it ended its contract with the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine.
The county has sent a letter to funeral homes in Saginaw County, saying they will now have to pick up the cost for the remains return trip to the county.
Skorupski says the cost will have to be passed on to families.
"The family does not have the option to decline that autopsy. Then they are stuck dealing with incurring that extra expense of transporting their loved one back to Saginaw. It's a shame, it's really a shame. The people of Saginaw County deserve better," Skorupski said.
County officials say they are still trying to have autopsies done in the Saginaw area again, but there is a shortage of forensic pathologists.