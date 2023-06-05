Saginaw County woman trying to save 1-year-old fawn, DNR says she can't keep it

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A deer dilemma is unfolding in Saginaw County.
A Saginaw County woman who rehabilitates fawns has been told by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources that she has to release one she has had for a year or it will be killed. She said the deadline is Tuesday.
Ronda Mau says Zoey is a therapy animal that children and even adults come to visit, but those visits may be ending very soon. The 1-year-old fawn has been under the care of Mau pretty much since the animal was born.
Mau said Zoey's mom was hit by a car and somehow ended up in Mau's driveway in Marion Township in the southwest part of Saginaw County.
"She can not fend for herself. She gets a big bowl of fruit every single day. She gets deer food. She gets cereal," Mau said.
She thought a United States Department of Agriculture license gave her the right to exhibit Zoey. She said the fawn has been a therapy animal for people in the area.
"Kids come over and it just took off. They learn patience, they learn how to cope with everyday life, basically, it gets them away from the situation they are in," Mau said.
She has been working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on rehabilitating fawns and she has a license to do so.
Mau is taking care of two fawns, but she said a DNR officer saw Zoey in an enclosure last week and told her the animal is getting too big, so it has to be released.
"I could not send her to a zoo," Mau said as she asked the DNR officer if that's an option.
The DNR does not allow wild animals to become domesticated because they can be dangerous and spread diseases. Mau is hoping to get in touch with an attorney so she can somehow save Zoey.
"If she's gone, I can't feed her. She will die. If he sees her here at all, if she comes near my barn or anything, he says he will dispose of her. I have no option," says Mau.
The DNR released the following statement on the situation:
"We have received reports of an illegally held deer at a rehabilitation center located in Brant Township, Saginaw County. We are currently gathering relevant information to assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. White-tailed deer are wild animals that can behave unpredictably. They should never be treated as pets and should be held in captivity only by those with appropriate licenses to do so. We understand the public's concern regarding this issue. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide additional information when it becomes available."